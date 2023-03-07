Galatasaray director tasked with bringing Liverpool forward to Turkey

Galatasaray football director Cenk Ergun has been tasked with bringing Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino to the Super Lig giants according to Fotomac.

Per the source, Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek has called on Ergun to start working on bringing Firmino to the club immediately.

READ: Super Lig Wrap 23: Galatasaray and Fenerbahce break away at top of table

Ergun has reportedly called upon former Brazil international and Galatasaray stars Claudio Taffarel and Felipe Melo to help convince Firmino.

Taffarel is actually currently goalkeeper coach at Liverpool and has close access to the Brazil international.

The Lions have ramped up efforts to sign Firmino after his agent and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed that he will not be signing a contract extension.

Speaking to Sky Sports News after the 7-0 victory over Manchester United, Klopp confirmed reports that Firmino will be leaving.

“Everybody could read it – it’s a normal situation when a contract is at one point and the player decides that [to leave],” the Liverpool boss said.

“It wasn’t an easy decision for him. The reception he got today was outstanding. Of all the goals we scored that was the goal wanted the most.”

As a result the 31-year-old will be leaving at the end of the season as a free agent.

Galatasaray are able to enter direct talks with the forward as a foreign club can hold negotiations with a player with under six-months left on his contract.

The Yellow-Reds have close ties to Firmino’s agent company ROGON through their star player Sacha Boey.

The Yellow-Reds have been a strong squad full of high profile names in their prime such as Nicolo Zaniolo, Lucas Torreira, Maruo Icardi, Boey.

The Lions are currently first in the Super Lig and will book a place in the Champions League next term if they finish in the top two.