Galatasaray draw Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League Last 16

Galatasaray drew Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League Last 16 round on Friday, at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon.

The first-leg will be played at the Camp Nou on Thursday 10 March and the return leg will be played at the Turk Telekom Arena in Istanbul on 17 Thursday.

The two sides have met each other four times in Europe in the group stage of the Champions League, playing eight games in total.

Barca won five of the eight games, two ended in a draw and Galatasaray won once.

The last time the two sides played was 2003 but since then Galatasaray have not played a Turkish side in nearly two decades.

This is how the Barcelona Turkish Twitter account responded to drawing Galatasaray in the European competition.

Sonundaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa! — FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona_tr) February 25, 2022

This will be the first time these two sides face each other in the Europa League.

Galatasaray have not been in the best form in the league, they have dropped in 13th place and are just six points above the relegation zone.

Barcelona are not in the best of form either and are currently 4th in La Liga, 15 points behind league leaders Real Madrid.