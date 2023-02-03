Galatasaray hold talks with Liverpool midfielder

Galatasaray are in talks with Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita according to A Spor.

Per the source, the Lions are already planning their end of season transfer – despite there still being five days left in the current Super Lig transfer window.

The Yellow-Reds have made it a priority to strengthen the midfield and are targetting Keita who is out of contract at the end of the season.

The Lions are able to hold direct talks with Keita and his representatives as he has under six months left on his current contract.

Galatasaray have reached out to Keita’s team regarding their ambition to bring the Senegal international to Turkey.

Talks are still at an early stage and the Istanbul giants are testing the waters whether Keita would be interested in the move.

Keita joined Liverpool from Leipzig on a €60m move in 2018 but has struggled for playing time this season making just 10 appearances.

However, the 27-year-old has started the last three matches helping strengthen the midfield of late.

Despite this the Reds there have been no reports of a contract extension; as things stand Keita will leave as a free agent.

Galatasaray are currently first in the Super Lig six points ahead of second placed Fenerbahce after winning their last 11 league games and 14 in all competitions.