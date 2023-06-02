Galatasaray are interested in signing Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans this summer according to Fanatik.

Per the source, Galatasaray had made an initial approach for Tielemans, who announced he will be leaving this summer.

“Dear Leicester City fans, after four and a half special years and with a lot of gratitude, I am bidding farewell to this incredible club,” Tielemans said on his Instagram account.

“From the first day I set foot on this ground, your warmth and passion embraced me.

“Victory and triumph, love, hope and even defeat, we have shared many special moments together. I am forever grateful for your unwavering support.”

A development is expected in the next few days with Galatasaray reported to be preparing to ramp up negotiations and make an offer.

Galatasaray won the Super Lig title for the first time in 22 years last season and qualified for the Champions League for the first time since 2013.

The Yellow-Reds want to strengthen the side for the Champions League campaign and have targeted Tielemans.

Tielemans will have no shortage of offers being a free agent.

The Super Lig champions believe the prospect of Champions League football and the joining a promising side on the rise could entice the Belgium international.