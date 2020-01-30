Galatasaray Midfielder Steven Nzonzi Leaves Istanbul For France, Expected To Find New Club

Galatasaray midfielder Steven Nzonzi has left Istanbul for France where he is expected to find himself a new team.

Turkish-Football can confirm that Nzonzi left Turkey today to travel to Paris.

The Lions have made it clear that the France international has no future at the club.

Nzonzi has been left out of the squad since a training ground bust-up back on 13 December.

Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim made it clear that the 31-year-old will not feature in his side again.

Nzonzi has been linked with Ligue 1 outfit Rennes in the French press.

The experienced midfielder joined Galatasaray on a one-year loan from Roma over the summer.

The Yellow-Reds have yet to officially terminate his contract but regardless of whether he finds a new club or not Nzonzi will not be playing for the team again this term.

The problem Galatasaray have is that they will have to pay their agreed share of Nzonzi’s wages until the end of the season unless Roma agree to terminate his current deal.