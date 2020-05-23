Galatasaray striker responds to Nottingham Forest link

Galatasaray striker Mbaye Diagne pretty much linked himself to Nottingham Forest when he decided to share an Instagram photo of himself and the Forest crest, along with a message about destiny, truth, a lion never dying.

It resulted in transfer stories linking Diagne with a move to the Championship outfit.

Diagne now claims that he did not realise that the post had the Forest emblem.

In an interview with the Guardian he said: “I posted it but I didn’t realise what was on it, and it certainly wasn’t anything official,” he says. “But once it was done, it was done. It wasn’t intentional.”

Diagne revealed that he does not know if Forest have held talks with Galatasaray.

“Any negotiations would have to go through Galatasaray and I don’t know if anyone has been in touch with them,” he added.

Diagne also said that Aston Villa’s Trezeguet has told him he would thrive in England due to his playing style.

“We talk regularly and he keeps saying I would thrive in England. I’m big and strong, I can hold up the ball and lay it off, I’m good in the air and I’m a finisher. All I know is that, whether at Galatasaray or somewhere else, I am eager to get back playing and scoring again,” Trezeguet said.

Diagne and Trezeguet played together during their time at Kasimpasa.

The Senegal international ended up joining Galatasaray where he lifted the league title in his first season at the club.

Diagne was however, loaned to Club Brugge last summer after falling out of favor with Lions boss Fatih Terim.

The powerful striker managed to also clash with management at the Belgium outfit after refusing to let Hans Vanaken take a penalty in the defeat to PSG in the Champions League.

The striker was banished from the side afterward and has returned to Galatasaray but the Super Lig is currently suspended due to coronavirus disruptions.