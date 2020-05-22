Liverpool winger identified as Galatasaray summer target

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri has been identified as a summer transfer target for Galatasaray should they win the Super Lig according to Fotomac.

Per the source, Lions manager Fatih Terim is keen on Shaqiri and wants the club to make a move should they lift the league title.

Shaqiri would reportedly consider a move to Galatasaray if they qualify for the Champions League.

The Lions would struggle to sign the Swiss international on a permanent deal due to their financial position but would instead be keen on a loan deal with an option to buy.

Shaqiri has another three-years remaining on his current Liverpool contract.

The 29-year-old has one goal in 10 appearances for the Reds in all competitions this season.

Galatasaray were in the title race before the coronavirus disruptions.

The Yellow-Reds are just three points behind leaders Trabzonspor and Basaksehir who are second on goal difference.

There are a total of eight games remaining in the league which is set to return on 12 June.