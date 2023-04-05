Galatasaray to make transfer move for Liverpool midfielder set to leave this summer

Galatasaray will make a move for Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita this summer according to Fanatik.

Per the source, Keita has been on Galatasaray’s radar for a long time and the club could finally land the midfielder.

Keita will be a free agent at the end of the season and according to Fabrizio Romano the Reds will not be offering a new contract.

Romano also reports that Keita is ‘considering many options’ and wants to try a new challenge.

Naby Keita will leave Liverpool on a free transfer. No changes on the plan for him and Oxlade-Chamberlain, decisions are made since November — and same will happen for Arthur Melo’s loan. 🔴 #LFC Keita, considering many options to try a new challenge soon. pic.twitter.com/ZI3Pbv1zTM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 4, 2023

As things stand Keita will leave as a free agent and as he has under six-months left on his contract foreign clubs can enter direct talks.

The Yellow-Reds are reportedly among the favorites to clinch a deal for Keita but it could be dependent on the future of Lucas Torreira.

The report claims Torreira has attracted a lot of interest and that Galatasaray are already making plans to replace him in case he leaves this summer.

Keita has made just 13 appearances in all competitions this season but has battled with injuries ruling him out for most of the season.

The 28-year-old joined Liverpool on a €60m move [Transfermarkt] from RB Leipzig in July 2018 and has made a total of 129 appearances for the Premier League giants in all competitions.