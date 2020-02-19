Garth Crooks names Leicester City star Soyuncu in BBC team of the week

Garth Crooks named Leicester City star Caglar Soyuncu in his latest edition of the BBC team of the week.

Soyuncu features in Crooks’ defence alongside Liverpool ace Virgil van Dijk and Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld as his center-back partners

The Turkey international put on an impressive display against Wolves midweek.

Crooks did reveal that Soyuncu only made the team because Wolves striker Raul Jimenez squandered his chances in front of goal.

He did however, go onto praise the 23-year-old for his bravery and highlighted the fact he completed 97 percent of his passes against Wolves (58/62).

Crooks had the following to write about Soyuncu: “There might be an argument that if Wolves forward Raul Jimenez had taken his chances, then Soyuncu would not have been in my team of the week. That may be true, but fortune favours the brave and Soyuncu threw himself at Jimenez in the final minutes to help Leicester earn a point.

The Turkey international, along with Jonny Evans, defended superbly – and with 10 men in the end. Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo expressed exasperation with VAR and maintained that fans are getting increasingly frustrated with the technology, especially when a goal is disallowed and a player has not taken any clear advantage. Great point.”

Soyuncu was the only Foxes player to make the side.

The full team of the week is as follows.

Leicester take on Manchester City next in the Premier League on Saturday and will overtake the Citizens if they end up winning. Soyuncu will be likely to start.

