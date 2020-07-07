Genclerbirligi vs Fenerbahce: How to watch Turkish football, Super Lig match preview & probable line-ups

Fenerbahce travel to Ankara to take on Genclerbirligi in the Super Lig at the 19 Mayis Stadium on Tuesday.

It is funny what a difference a few weeks make in football. The Yellow Canaries have gone from doom and gloom to the prospect of a top-four finish.

It was not long ago that the Yellow-Navy Blues looked destined for one of their worst league finishes ever.

But after back-to-back wins a victory here would move them above 5th placed Besiktas on equal points with bitter-rivals Galatasaray who are 4th.

For those who want to know how they can watch the game below is a list of how you can view the derby depending on your location.

Where can I watch the derby in Turkey?

The match will be broadcasted on beIN Sports HD 1 in Turkey. You can actually watch the derby anywhere in the world if you have a subscription. The only problem is that the commentary will be in Turkish.

Where can I watch the derby in the UK?

For the first time ever, BT Sport have bought the rights to broadcast the top-tier of Turkish football. The match will be aired live at 19:00 GMT on BT Sport 2.

Where can I watch the derby in the US and Canada?

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch the game live using the beIN Sports Connect app.

Genclerbirligi vs Fenerbahce Preview

Fenerbahce have won back to back games but they were not exactly convincing victories.

The Yellow Canaries scored twice in additional time to beat Malatyaspor 3-2 and had nervy moments in the 2-1 win over Goztepe last week.

Yes the Istanbul giants have been winning but it would be quite a stretch to claim they are playing well. Have they been lucky or are they showing grit? time will tell.

Genclerbirligi haven’t been great but a win or even a point here would keep them out of the relegation zone.

The visitors are missing Serdar Aziz, Mehmet Ekici, Tolga Cigerci and Sadik Ciftpinar. Defender Aziz is the only player they will miss.

It is too early to put Fenerbahce as favorites here. I would not be surprised if Genclerbirligi took a point off them.

Prediction: Genclerbirligi Draw No Bet