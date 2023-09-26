‘Has a Learning Mentality’ – Toni Kroos Praises Real Madrid Youngster Arda Guler

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has been impressed by Turkish teenager Arda Guler since he arrived at the club this summer.

Kroos praised Guler’s mentality and his willingness to learn and improve, and said that he is excited about the youngster’s future.

“He is one of those talents that asks ‘how do you do that?’, he wants instructions and advice. There are many 18-year-old players who think they are already so good that they don’t need advice at all, but Arda has a learning mentality,” he said on his podcast ‘Einfach mal luppen’.

Guler joined Real Madrid from Turkish giants Fenerbahçe this summer aged just 18.

He is considered to be one of the most promising young players in Europe but has yet to play for his new club due to a knee injury he picked up during the pre-season US tour.

Guler has since recovered and returned to team training.

The Turkish international could make his debut for Real Madrid on Wednesday against Las Palmas.

Kroos is aware of the immense talent that Guler possesses, and he is likely to mentor him at Real Madrid.

The youngster idolizes Kroos’ former teammate Mesut Ozil who he knows from his time at Fenerbahce.

Real Madrid have a very strong young core, and Guler is one of the most exciting players in the group.

He has the potential to be a world-class player, and Kroos is excited to see how he develops.