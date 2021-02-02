‘He can help us’ – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reacts to Ozan Kabak transfer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp explained the decision behind signing Ozan Kabak from Schalke 04.

The Reds signed the 20-year-old defender on loan with an obligation to buy.

Klopp revealed that ‘everyone knows’ about Kabak and that Schalke’s problems this season were not down to the defender.

Schalke are currently last in the Bundesliga table.

Klopp made it clear that he thinks Kabak is a huge talent with a lot of experience for a player of his age.

He also stated that he thinks Kabak has a lot to offer Liverpool and that the club has a lot to offer him.

The Reds boss also underlined how much a new defender was needed due to the injury problems they have had at the back this season.

"Ozan is still a talent and has proven a lot. He is here now in a stable team. He can help us and we can help him. Our situation is really strange. We are without our 4 CBs. We needed players." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) February 2, 2021

Liverpool have Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all out injured.

Kabak arrived in England today after striking a deal with Liverpool yesterday.

The young defender has already played for Galatasaray, Stuttgart and Schalke – winning the Super Lig title with the Lions.