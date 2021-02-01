West Brom complete signing of Celta Vigo midfielder, Turkey international heads to England

West Brom have completed the signing of Celta Vigo midfielder Okay Yokuslu on loan until the end of the season.

A source close to the player told Turkish-Football that the deal is now complete and Yokuslu has traveled to England to undergo a medical and put pen to paper.

The Turkey international will be granted a work permit as he has regularly featured in the national team setup for over two years.

The Baggies do not have an obligation to buy or a buy option but Yokuslu is open to staying in England should the club ensure promotion.

The versatile central midfielder can also play as a defender.

Yokuslu has a wealth of La Liga experience behind him having joined Celta Vigo from Trabzonspor in 2018.

The 26-year-old has two-and-a-half seasons left on his current Celta Vigo contract and made 14 appearances in all competitions this season.

West Brom also signed Robert Snodgrass from West Ham on a permanent move and Mbaye Diagne from Galatasaray on loan over the winter transfer window.