‘He Must Love his Baklava’ – Tottenham Loanee Fitness Levels Criticised After Galatasaray Champions League Clash

Tottenham loanee Tanguy Ndombele has been criticised for his fitness levels following Galatasaray’s opening Group A Champions League clash against Copenhagen at the Rams Park on Wednesday.

Ndombele joined Galatasaray on loan this summer and the Turkish side have an option to buy.

Former Turkish national team footballer and current Sky Spor football pundit Batuhan Karadeniz revealed he was shocked with Ndombele’s size when he came on as a second half substitute.

Karadeniz thought that Ndombele actually arrived from Tottenham in good shape but has inflated in a short time in Istanbul.

“He must love his baklava, Ndombele’s belly has grown nine fold. He looked more in form last match, he has got bigger with each game,” Karadeniz said.

“Look, he needs to get a nutritionist, start weighing himself, watching what he eats. If necessary get a personal chef. He needs to be careful.

“What have you done brother? Have you ate Istanbul! have you ate Istanbul, your belly has grown nine times, he’s got a beer belly.

“When I was playing they would mock me for having a belly which was half the size of his, they said I was looked like a cow or he can’t fit in a room.

“Can nobody else see this? does nobody at the club say anything? He has got a beer belly.”

Ndombele played just 14 minutes against Copenhagen. He entered the game with the Lions losing 2-0 at home but was part of the side that pulled off a comeback recording a 2-2 draw.

The midfielder has made two appearances since joining the Red-Yellows.