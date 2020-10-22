‘I have been really fair’ – Arteta responds to leaving Ozil out Arsenal Premier League squad

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has responded to his decision to leave Mesut Ozil out of the 25-man Premier League squad.

Ozil was also left out of the Europa League squad meaning he can currently only play for the Arsenal Under 23’s.

Arteta made is clear that he feels he has been ‘really fair’ but that he has also failed in regards to Ozil and the situation he finds himself in.

Ozil has not played for the Gunners since 7 March and with his contract expiring next summer he may never play for the Arsenal first-team again.

“My conscience is very calm because I have been really fair,” said Arteta.

“What I can say from my side is that it is just a football decision. My level of communication with him has been really high and we know what to expect with each other.

“Obviously a player of that dimension, with the career he has had, everything that happens around him has a big impact. It has been the case for the last eight years, it is nothing new that is just happening now. A lot of things have happened over these eight years.

“My job is to get the best out of every player, to contribute to the team performance.

“Here I feel at the moment, today, that I have failed. I want the best possible Mesut for the team. And in some moments I was able to get close to that, and at the moment I have not been able to do it because I have to make the decision to leave him out of the squad.”

Ozil responded to being omitted from the Premier League and Europa League squad in his own message on social media.

The playmaker of Turkish origin wrote that ‘loyalty is hard to come by nowadays’.

The 32-year-old earns £350,000-a-week so the decision to leave him out of the squad list will be a costly decision if he decides to see out the rest of his contract.

Ozil also wrote in his social media message that he still plans to fight for his place in the team.