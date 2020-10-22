‘I have been really fair’ – Arteta responds to leaving Ozil out Arsenal Premier League squad

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has responded to his decision to leave Mesut Ozil out of the 25-man Premier League squad.
Ozil was also left out of the Europa League squad meaning he can currently only play for the Arsenal Under 23’s.
Arteta made is clear that he feels he has been ‘really fair’ but that he has also failed in regards to Ozil and the situation he finds himself in.
Ozil has not played for the Gunners since 7 March and with his contract expiring next summer he may never play for the Arsenal first-team again.
“My conscience is very calm because I have been really fair,” said Arteta.
“What I can say from my side is that it is just a football decision. My level of communication with him has been really high and we know what to expect with each other.
“Obviously a player of that dimension, with the career he has had, everything that happens around him has a big impact. It has been the case for the last eight years, it is nothing new that is just happening now. A lot of things have happened over these eight years.
“My job is to get the best out of every player, to contribute to the team performance.
“Here I feel at the moment, today, that I have failed. I want the best possible Mesut for the team. And in some moments I was able to get close to that, and at the moment I have not been able to do it because I have to make the decision to leave him out of the squad.”
Ozil responded to being omitted from the Premier League and Europa League squad in his own message on social media.
The playmaker of Turkish origin wrote that ‘loyalty is hard to come by nowadays’.
The 32-year-old earns £350,000-a-week so the decision to leave him out of the squad list will be a costly decision if he decides to see out the rest of his contract.
Ozil also wrote in his social media message that he still plans to fight for his place in the team.
This is a difficult message to write to the @Arsenal fans that I’ve played for over the past few years. I’m really deeply disappointed by the fact that I have not been registered for the @premierleague season for the time being. Upon signing my new contract in 2018, I pledged my loyalty and allegiance to the club that I love, Arsenal, and it saddens me that this has not been reciprocated. As I have just found out, loyalty is hard to come by nowadays. I've always tried to remain positive from week to week that there's maybe a chance to get back in the squad soon again. That's why I kept silent so far. Before the Coronavirus break I was really happy with the development under our new coach Mikel Arteta – we've been on a positive way and I would say my performances were on a really good level. But then things changed, again, and I was not longer allowed to play football for Arsenal. What else can I say? London still feels like home, I still have many good friends in this team, and I still feel a strong connection with the fans of this club. No matter what, I will keep fighting for my chance and not let my 8th season at Arsenal end like this. 🙏🏼🙏🏼 I can promise you that this hard decision won't change anything in my mindset – I will continue to train as best as I can and wherever possible use my voice against inhumanity and for justice. #M1Ö #YaGunnersYa