‘I Want To Thank The Fans’ – Man City Star Ilkay Gundogan Completed Barcelona Transfer

Ilkay Gundogan has joined Barcelona on a free transfer from Manchester City, the Spanish champions announced on Wednesday.

The midfielder of Turkish origin will join Barcelona on a two-year deal with the option to extend by an additional season.

The midfielder of Turkish origin had also been closely linked with a move to Super Lig giants Galatasaray but has joined Barcelona as a free agent.

Gundogan, 32, said it had been a “total privilege and pleasure” to play for City.

“Manchester has been my home and I have felt part of a very special family at City,” he said. “I have experienced hundreds of unforgettable moments here, and captaining the side to the Treble last season was the greatest experience of my career.”

Gundogan joined City from Borussia Dortmund in 2016 and went on to make 304 appearances, scoring 60 goals. He won 12 major trophies with City, including five Premier League titles and one Champions League.

“I would like to thank Pep Guardiola for giving me the opportunity to play for this club,” Gundogan said. “He is one of the best managers in the world and I have learned so much from him.

“I would also like to thank my team-mates, past and present, for their support. They have made my time here so enjoyable.

“Finally, I would like to thank the fans. They have been incredible throughout my time here and I will never forget their support.”

City director Txiki Begiristain said Gundogan was “a special player” who had “made a significant contribution” to the club’s success.

“He is a player with intelligence, leadership and commitment,” Begiristain said. “He has been an inspiration to everyone at the club and we wish him well in the next chapter of his career.”

Gundogan’s arrival is a major coup for Barcelona, who are looking to strengthen their squad after lifting the La Liga title this season.