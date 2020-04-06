Jamie Redknapp reveals why Arsenal star Ozil would never play for Liverpool

Former Liverpool footballer Jamie Redknapp does not believe Arsenal star Mesut Ozil would make it into Jurgen Klopp’s Reds team.

Redknapp feels that Ozil’s work-rate would make him unlikely to make it into Klopp’s side.

Ozil has never seriously been linked with Liverpool but Redknapp decided to share his opinion on whether the playmaker would make the Reds team anyway.

The Sky Sports pundit revealed that he does think Ozil is a skillful player but that you cannot be a ‘passenger’ in this Liverpool midfield.

“The thing about Liverpool’s midfield is that you can’t be a passenger. Whoever plays in the midfield, if you don’t run the length of the field and push and press, you’re not going to play,” Redknapp told Sky Sports News, as quoted by Sports Mole.

“Not because he’s not skilful enough, but I’m on about every single game when you’ve got to go and win the ball back. It’s not been easy as he’s been around playing for one of the worst Arsenal teams we’ve seen in many years as well.

“Yes, his talented is unfulfilled, but he’s won a World Cup. I’d have given anything to win that. When you see what he’s capable of with his assists, could he do more? Absolutely, and there’s a lot of frustration watching him. But he’ll reflect on his career and think he brought a lot of joy to people and think he had a great career.”

The playmaker of Turkish origin has made 23 appearances for the Gunners this season, scoring one goal and registering three assists.

Ozil struggled for playing time under Unai Emery but emerged as a first-team star after Mikel Arteta replaced the former Sevilla head coach.

The Premier League is currently suspended due to the coronavirus disruptions.

Ozil is the highest-paid player in the Arsenal squad earning approximately £350,000 per-week.

It remains to be seen what will happen regarding player contracts following the disruptions. There is no set date over when the current season will end and whether that will impact the following season.

As things stand Ozil is under contract until summer 2021.