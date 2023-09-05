Journalist Claims Arsenal Forward Agent Fabricated Transfer Story, Denies Besiktas Interest

Nicolas Pepe is not closing in on a move to Besiktas, despite reports to the contrary according to journalist Firat Gunayer.

Gunayer tweeted: “The real story is this.. Pepe’s agent told L’Equipe that Besiktas want to sign him but the story is a fabrication. Besiktas have categorically denied interest and have made signing a defender a priority. There is also the potential of signing a number 8-10.”

Pepe haberinin kaynağı kendi menajeri.. L'Equipe'le konuşup, oyuncuyu Beşiktaş'a getirmek istediği için bu bilgiyi veriyor. Beşiktaş net bir şekilde yalanlıyor. Beşiktaş'in hedefi stoper alıp transferi kapatmak. 8-10 alınması için tek bir ihtimal var, Koray Günter'in gelmesi. — Fırat Günayer (@firatgunayer) September 4, 2023

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

The Turkish club has denied that they are interested in signing the Arsenal winger, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is also not aware of any deal between the two clubs.

Romano tweeted: “Despite reports that a move for Nicolas Pepe to Besiktas is back on, I don’t have this information, as things stand. We will see what happens with Besiktas as interest is there since long time but I’m not aware of a done deal. Arsenal hope to find any solution for him as he’s 100% out of Mikel Arteta’s project.”

Pepe joined Arsenal from Lille in 2019 for a club-record fee of £72 million, but he has struggled to live up to expectations at the Emirates Stadium.

He has scored just 16 goals in 79 appearances for the Gunners, and he spent last season on loan at OGC Nice in France.

The transfer window in Turkey does not close until September 15, so there is still time for Pepe to move to Besiktas.

However, it seems that the move is not as close as some reports have suggested. Arsenal are still hoping to find a buyer for Pepe, as he is not part of Mikel Arteta’s plans.

Pepe is still under contract at Arsenal until 2024, so the Gunners will need to find a buyer if they are to get rid of him.

It remains to be seen whether Besiktas will come back in for Pepe in the coming weeks, but it seems that the move is not as imminent as some have suggested.