Leicester City defender expected to sign pre-contract agreement with Atletico Madrid

Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu is expected to sign a pre-contract agreement to join Atletico Madrid at the end of the season according to The Athletic.

The 26-year-old Turkey international has been linked with a move to the Spanish capital for some time, and it now looks like a deal is close to being finalized.

Soyuncu has fallen out of favor at Leicester this season, making just five appearances in all competitions.

However, he has found his way back into the first team after former manager Brendan Rodgers was sacked.

Soyuncu started in both of Dean Smith’s two games at the helm playing the full 90 minutes as the Foxes beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 to move outside of the drop zone at the weekend.

The Turkiye international will be a free agent at the end of the season.

He has also been linked with a move to Galatasaray, but it seems that Atletico are the frontrunners for his signature.

The Turkish defender is a highly-rated player, and he would be a major coup for Atletico.

He is strong in the air and good on the ball, and he would add some much-needed quality to their defense.

Atletico are currently third in La Liga, and they are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the Champions League next season.