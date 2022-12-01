Leicester to offer €20m plus defender for Fenerbahce star

Leicester City are preparing a €20m offer for Fenerbahce defender Attila Szalai and are willing to sweeten the deal by offering Caglar Soyuncu on loan in January on a six-month deal according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Foxes are prepared to send Soyuncu on loan if Fenerbahce agree to a €20m fee for Szalai in January.

Soyuncu has made just one Premier League appearance for Leicester this season and will become a free agent at the end of the season.

The Turkey international would be expected to play regular first team football if he were to make the move.

Soyuncu looks likely to leave Leicester at the end of the season as there have been no talks over a contract extension and he has failed out of favour with manager Brendan Rodgers.

Soyuncu has however, not indicated that he wants to return to Turkey.

The 26-year-old is however, unlikely to be given much playing time if he stays at Leicester over the winter transfer window.

Szalai joined the Yellow Canaries on a €2.2m move from Limassol in 2021 and has gone onto become a star name playing 90 games scoring five times and providing three assists.

Fenerbahce are currently first in the Super Lig and have the best defensive record