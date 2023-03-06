Liverpool boss confirms Firmino contract decision as Galatasaray ramp up efforts to sign forward

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Roberto Firmino will be leaving at the end of the season as a free agent.

The Reds beat Manchester United 7-0 over the weekend with Firmino getting his name on the scoresheet.

Speaking to Sky Sports News after the game, Klopp confirmed reports that Firmino will be leaving.

“Everybody could read it – it’s a normal situation when a contract is at one point and the player decides that [to leave],” the Liverpool boss said.

“It wasn’t an easy decision for him. The reception he got today was outstanding. Of all the goals we scored that was the goal wanted the most.”

The latest development will serve as a boost to Galatasaray who have been trying to sign Firmino according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Lions will be sending a delegation to England to hold direct talks – which they are permitted to do as Firmino has under six-months left on his contract – and strike a deal.

The Red-Yellows had negotiations with Firmino setup through his agent company ROGON who also represent Sacha Boey.

Galatasaray were in talks with ROGON over extending Boey’s contract when they were advised to also make an offer for Firmino.

The Lions are currently first in the Super Lig and will book a place in the Champions League next season if they finish in the top two.