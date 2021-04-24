Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak starts against Newcastle United – Confirmed Lineups

Liverpool take on Newcastle United at Anfield Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

Ozan Kabak will start for the Reds in defence alongside Fabinho as his centre-back partner.

Kabak’s usual defensive partner Nathaniel Philips has been ruled out with injury due to a hamstring problem.

Jurgen Klopp told reporters at his pre-match press conference on Friday that Phillips would not be back.

He said: “No, Nat Phillips is not back. Curtis is back, yeah, that’s true. All the others not.”

Another change to the starting lineup is Mohamed Salah returning for James Milner.

🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴 The Reds to face @NUFC 👇 #LIVNEW — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 24, 2021

Kabak has now started 12 games in all competitions for the Reds since joining on loan from Schalke 04 in January.

The young defender has now started the last five games for Liverpool in the Premier League.

The Turkey international is contracted until the end of the season but Liverpool do have an £18m buy clause.

The Reds head into the Newcastle game in 7th place, two points behind 4th placed Chelsea.

Newcastle meanwhile, are 15th in the league on 35 points.

Newcastle starting XI is as follows: