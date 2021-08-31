Liverpool send Ozan Kabak a message following Norwich transfer

Liverpool sent Ozan Kabak a message over social media following his transfer to Norwich City yesterday.

fKabak spent last season on loan at Liverpool were he made 13 appearances, featuring regularly as a first-choice defender.

The Reds did have the option to make his transfer permanent but opted against it.

Despite not signing Kabak it appears bridges were not burned and the two parties parted on good terms.

Liverpool sent a message over Twitter stating: “Best of luck from everyone at the Reds Ozan.”

Best of luck from everyone at the Reds, Ozan 🙌 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 30, 2021

Kabak responded by thanking his former club.

Thank you so much🙏🏻 https://t.co/ET2lB5b02h — Ozan KABAK (@ozankabak4) August 30, 2021

There was a mixed response from fans in the comments under the tweet.

One day we will bring u back👍they don’t see it now but they will realise their mistake king — . (@tashaaa2000) August 30, 2021

Good luck mate, big reason why LFC is playing champions league football this season — Raj Chohan (@rajsinghchohan) August 30, 2021

Can’t believe we didn’t get him and still employ Phillips — Nik (@Nik01K) August 30, 2021

And who can forget the Kabak song!

And here is the full version of the Kabak song. I wonder if Norwich City fans will adopt and modify it? or come up with something new.

Kabak joins Ozan Tufan, Caglar Soyuncu and Cenk Tosun as fellow Turkey international players in the Premier League.

The defender joins Norwich on loan but they do have a €13m option to sign him on a permanent deal.

Kabak revealed on his Twitter account that he is delighted to be back in the Premier League.