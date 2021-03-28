Liverpool prepare €17m offer for Turkey national team star Ugurcan Cakir

Liverpool are prepared to offer €17m for Turkey national team star Ugurcan Cakir according to Sabah.

Per the source, RB Leipzig and Sevilla are also interested in Cakir.

The Reds have been linked with Cakir for some time now and reportedly sent scouts to keep tabs on the goalkeeper against Norway.

Turkey beat Norway 3-0 in the 2022 World Cup qualification Group G in Malaga, Spain.

The Crescent Stars have won their first two qualification games against the Netherlands and Norway with Cakir starting in both matches.

Cakir put on an impressive display in the 3-0 win over Norway helping his side keep a clean sheet.

The Norway team featured star striker Erling Haaland and RB Leipzig forward Alexander Sorloth.

The 24-year-old keeper is expected to start again for Turkey when they take on Latvia in their third qualifier on Tuesday 30 March in Istanbul.

Cakir has also been in form for Trabzonspor, keeping 10 clean sheets in 28 games this term.

The 1.91m tall keeper has three-years left on his Trabzonspor contract.