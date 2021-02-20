Liverpool vs Everton Confirmed Lineups – Ozan Kabak starts first Merseyside derby

Liverpool take on Everton in the Premier League at Anfield stadium on Saturday.

Ozan Kabak will start his first Merseyside derby after an impressive display against RB Leipzig in the Champions League mid-week.

Kabak will start his third successive game for the Reds.

The last Premier League game he was involved in ended in a 3-1 defeat against Leicester City.

Kabak will become the first Turkey international to start for Liverpool in a Merseyside derby today.

Jurgen Klopp will be without Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez in defence.

Jordan Henderson will continue to be deployed as a makeshift defender instead of his usual midfield role.

Klopp has actually named an unchanged side to the one that beat Leipzig last week.

Naby Keita will return to the Reds squad after two months on the sidelines.

Liverpool have lost their last three games in the league but Klopp is unbeaten in 12 Merseyside derbies in all competitions.

Everton will match Liverpool on 40 points should they win today despite having a game in hand.

Confirmed Liverpool XI:

Everton Confirmed XI: