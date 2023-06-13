Liverpool Wonderkid Target Set to Make Transfer Decision After Talks With Fenerbahce President

Fenerbahce president Ali Koc will hold talks with Arda Guler’s father this week to discuss the Turkish teenager’s future club director Selahattin Baki revealed.

Turkish-Football recently revealed that Liverpool became the latest side to join the race for Guler.

The Reds have been scouting Guler and are keen on a summer move.

Arsenal and Newcastle United also have a long standing interest in the rising star.

Guler, 18, has been linked with a move to the Premier League after a breakthrough season in the Super Lig.

He scored six goals and provided seven assists in 35 appearances for Fenerbahce, helping the club to a second-place finish.

Baki said the club are not looking to sell Guler but they will listen to offers if they are in the best interests of the player and the club.

“We will hold talks with Arda Guler’s father this week,” Baki said.

“We do not want to sell him, but there are offers. We will make a decision over his future after talking with his father over the next few days.”

Guler is a highly-rated talent who has been capped by Turkey at youth and senior level. He is a versatile player who can play on the wing or as an attacking midfielder.

If Fenerbahce do decide to sell Guler, he is likely to command a fee in the region of €25 million. He would be a valuable addition to any club looking to strengthen their attack.