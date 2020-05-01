Maddison admits missing Leicester teammate Caglar Soyuncu getting him in a ‘headlock’ everyday

James Maddison has revealed that he misses Leciester City teammate Caglar Soyuncu’s training ground antics.

Soyuncu shared a story of himself picking up Maddison in an image that looks like a reenactment of the Lion King.

Maddison responded by telling Soyuncu he misses the Turkey international getting him in headlocks every day.

I think we have the makings of a beautiful bromance blossoming!

Maddison will have to wait a little long for Soyuncu to get him in a headlock again.

In fact, he may have to wait a lot longer as we are no closer to finding out when the Premier League will return from the coronavirus disruptions.

Actually, we cannot be certain that the league will even return.

In France and the Netherlands, the league campaigns have been canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The English FA face a tough decision over what to do about the current season. Leicester City are currently 3rd in the Premier League.