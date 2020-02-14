Man City Ace Feeds A Bear & Cruises Around Dubai In A Classic Mercedes Car

Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan appears to be having a blast on holiday in Dubai cruising around in classic cars and feeding wild animals.

Gundogan along with City teammate Oleksandr Zinchenko visited the Fame Park zoo and got up close and personal with a giraffe, lemur, lion and bear.

Fame Park is a private farm that appears to house several wild animals from around the world.

Both City players fed a giraffe form their very own mouths and handfed a bear.

Gundogan then took to social media to share a few photographs and clips on his Instagram stories of himself driving a classic Mercedes car around Dubai.

Now I’m no car expert but that does look like a beauty.

The midfielder of Turkish origin also posted the following photograph of himself in the car alongside the caption: ‘Stay classy’.

Gundogan is currently on holiday in Dubai as part of the Premier League’s winter break.

City will take on West Ham next in the Premier League on Wednesday 19 February at the Etihad Stadium.