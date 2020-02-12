‘I didn’t want to join Liverpool’ – Ilkay Gundogan explains why he rejected Jurgen Klopp for Man City

Manchester City ace Ilkay Gundogan has revealed why he decided to join the Citizens over Liverpool.

Gundogan played under Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund however, when time came to choose between Klopp’s Liverpool and Pep Guardiola’s Man City, he chose the latter.

Speaking to the FantasyPL, Gundogan stated that his desire for a fresh challenge was the reason he opted for City over the Reds.

“I believe in challenges in life and I always try to challenge myself first of all,” Gundogan told FantasyPL.

“I feel like if I don’t challenge myself and get out of my comfort zone, I’m not going to change anything and won’t improve.

“So I had a great four years with Jurgen and I love him as a person and a manager but I felt it was time for something else.

“I wanted to leave Dortmund in Dortmund and didn’t want to think about the time that I had with him when I was joining a new club.

“That was a bit of the reason why I didn’t want to join Liverpool.”

Gundogan has established himself at Man City under Pep Guardiola and has lifted two Premier League titles.

The 29-year-old has four assists and five goals in a a total of 25 appearances in all competitions this season.

Liverpool are back in action on Saturday when they travel down south to face Norwich City. The Canaries sit at the bottom of the table with just 18 points after 25 games.

Jurgen Klopp’s side meanwhile look set to clinch the title after remaining unbeaten 25 games into the season.