Man City ace reacts to 1-0 victory over ‘tough opponent’ Leicester City

Manchester City ace Ilkay Gundogan has expressed his delight following his side’s 1-0 victory over Leicester City on Saturday.

The 29-year-old was included in Pep Guardiola’s starting eleven against the Foxes with Gundogan playing alongside Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne in midfield.

Gundogan played the full 90 minutes and won his side a penalty in the 62nd minute, however, Sergio Aguero missed from the spot.

Following the final whistle, Gundogan shared a photo of himself from the game and praised his side for their 1-0 win over a ‘tough opponent.’

Saturday’s victory saw Man City go seven points clear of third-placed Leicester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side seems to be sitting comfortably in second spot meaning they can fully focus on the UEFA Champions League.

City are back in action on Wednesday night when they take on Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Ilkay Gundogan has four assists and five goals to his name after 37 appearances for Man City in all competitions.