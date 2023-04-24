Man United striker could return to Besiktas at end of season, manager to make final decision

Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst could return to Besiktas at the end of the season, according to Hurriyet.

Per the source, the striker who is on loan at United will not be staying on at the club beyond the end of the season.

The report claims that the final decision regarding whether to push ahead with a transfer move for Weghorst rests with manager Senol Gunes who remains undecided.

Weghorst joined United after cutting his loan stay at Besiktas short in January.

The Dutch striker is still under contract at Burnley until 2025 but could join Besiktas on a permanent deal.

Weghorst has scored just two goals in 14 appearances for United, and he has been linked with a move away from the club.

Besiktas are reportedly keen on bringing Weghorst back. The report cites the Daily Mail as its source who in turn cite a report from The Sun which was published last week.

The report claims that Burnley would prefer to sell Weghorst but could be open to a loan move.

Weghorst had eight goals and four assists in 16 games for Besiktas before leaving for United.

The Black Eagles are currently third in the Super Lig and would book a place in the Champions League next season if they break into the top two.