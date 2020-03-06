Man United face competition from Italy for €20m rated striker who has been involved in 21 goals

Manchester United and Tottenham face competition from Lazio for Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi according to Corriere dello Sport [via Tuttomercatoweb].

Per the source, the priority for Lazio is Olivier Giroud but they are also interested in Muriqi who they have been scouting for months.

Muriqi would set them back at least €20m and he is under contract until 2023 so it is unlikely that Lazio will have much bargaining power in negotiations.

The striker was reported as being depressed by Fotospor that Fenerbahce blocked a potential move to Manchester United in January.

Muriqi had a goal drought after the end of the transfer window which last until last week when he scored his first goal since the end of January.

Turkish-Football meanwhile, revealed in January that Tottenham have sent scouts at least six times this season to watch the powerful forward.

Muriqi has been directly involved in 21 goals this season scoring 15 times and providing six assists in all competitions.

Fenerbahce planned to keep Muriqi on next season as they were aiming for Champions League football.

However, after dropping out the title race and with a runners-up spot looking unlikely they could be forced to sell to meet their Financial Fair Play requirements after facing mounting debts.