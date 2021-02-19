Can Mesut Ozil end Fenerbahce’s trophy drought?

There is no denying it. Mesut Ozil is one of the biggest transfers Fenerbahce have ever pulled off.

Normally he would have arrived to thousands of adoring fans. But as public gatherings, the welcoming party was reserved for the online realm.

If Ozil is expecting an easy ride he can forget about it. Fenerbahce fans are demanding a trophy. The last time the Yellow Canaries lifted the league title was back in 2014.

Ozil is expected to help lead this side back to glory. Should he manage to pull it off he will go down a club legend within just six months of joining on a free transfer from Arsenal.

It is no secret that players generally need time to settle in. Some footballers are able to fit like a glove to a new team, others take longer. It is worth remembering Ozil had not played a professional game since last March after being left out of the Arsenal team.

But Fenerbahce fans will not care. All that matters is results. They will be willing to give him some time but have no doubt about it. If the Yellow Canaries do not win the league title it will be seen as a major failure.

Ozil has made three appearances so far. He has been pretty average so far. Nothing really to rave about but not he has not been poor either.

There is no denying his ability. And he made it pretty clear that he grew up supporting Fenerbahce so there is no questioning his desire. A prime Ozil would walk the Super Lig but the big question is whether he can still deliver on the big stage.

Ozil did not get game time under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal this season and his stats were not impressive the previous campaign, scoring just once and providing three assists.

After a tough few years Ozil has the chance to really prove himself again. To become a cult hero at his boyhood club.

Fenerbahce are currently third but leaders Galatasaray and second placed Besiktas are only ahead on goal difference. The Yellow Canaries are firmly in this title race and the fans will be expecting Ozil to lead them to glory.

Ultimately it depends on what Ozil turns up. He holds his destiny in his hands. Which Ozil will turn up? We are about to find out.