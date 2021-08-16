Mesut Ozil scores first goal since leaving Arsenal as Fenerbahce win first Super Lig game of the season

Mesut Ozil scored his first goal since leaving Arsenal in January 2021 on Sunday against Adanaspor.
Ozil scored the only goal of the game in the Yellow Canaries 1-0 victory over the newly promoted side.
The goal was simple enough; Ozil scored a tap-in in the first half.
The game was the Yellow Navy-Blues first of of the season.
The goal was Ozil’s first since February 2020 when he played for Arsenal almost 18 months ago.
The goal came in the Gunners 4-0 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League.
The playmaker failed to really make an impression after joining Fenerbahce in January providing just a single assist in 11 appearances.
He also missed two months due to an ankle injury he picked up in the draw against Antalyaspor.
Ozil has another two-years remaining on his Fenerbahce contract.
The 31-year-old’s goal moved the Istanbul giants into 5th place after the opening game of the season.
Fenerbahce will face HUJ next on Thursday 19 August in the Europa League following by a game against Antalyaspor on Sunday 22 August.