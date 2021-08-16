Mesut Ozil scores first goal since leaving Arsenal as Fenerbahce win first Super Lig game of the season

By
Emre Sarigul
-
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 15: Mesut Ozil of Arsenal kicks a water bottle as he is subbed as Interim Manager of Arsenal, Freddie Ljungberg looks on during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on December 15, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Mesut Ozil scored his first goal since leaving Arsenal in January 2021 on Sunday against Adanaspor.

Ozil scored the only goal of the game in the Yellow Canaries 1-0 victory over the newly promoted side.

The goal was simple enough; Ozil scored a tap-in in the first half.

READ: The Growth of Popularity of Turkish Football

The game was the Yellow Navy-Blues first of of the season.

The goal was Ozil’s first since February 2020 when he played for Arsenal almost 18 months ago.

The goal came in the Gunners 4-0 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League.

The playmaker failed to really make an impression after joining Fenerbahce in January providing just a single assist in 11 appearances.

He also missed two months due to an ankle injury he picked up in the draw against Antalyaspor.

Ozil has another two-years remaining on his Fenerbahce contract.

The 31-year-old’s goal moved the Istanbul giants into 5th place after the opening game of the season.

Fenerbahce will face HUJ next on Thursday 19 August in the Europa League following by a game against Antalyaspor on Sunday 22 August.