Mesut Ozil suffers injury blow as Fenerbahce drop points against Antalyaspor

Fenerbahce were held to a 1-1 draw against Antalyaspor at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium in the Super Lig on Thursday.

Fredy Adu opened the scoring for Antalyaspor on 12 minutes and the visitors were ahead for most of the game until Enner Valencia scored the equalizer on 83 minutes.

Mesut Ozil started the game but struggled again and faced criticism on social media after missing an opportunity to equalise.

Mesut Ozil is Fenerbahce's worst signing in the transfer this winter? pic.twitter.com/5vZWhJvkpn — FOOTBALLFANSSTUFF (@officialffsnews) March 5, 2021

Ozil failed to score his first goal or provide his first assist since joining Fenerbahce from Arsenal in January.

And things went from bad to worse after he had to be taken off with an outer ligament tear.

The 31-year-old will be out of action for at least the next few weeks but is expected to return before the end of the season.

Ozil posted the following tweet regarding his latest injury.

Really sad that I won't be able to help my team due to an outer ligament tear in the next few games, but it could have been worse and I’ll try everything to be back on the pitch soon. Thanks for all your messages & support 💛💙🙏🏼〽️ — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) March 5, 2021

The draw saw Fenerbahce close the gap with leaders Galatasaray to just two points. Besiktas who are second to Galatasaray on goal difference could move three points clear at the top of the table as they have a game in hand.

Fenerbahçe 1-1 Antalyaspor

Stadium: Ülker

Referees: Ümit Öztürk, Serkan Ok, Osman Gökhan Bilir

Fenerbahçe: Altay Bayındır, Gökhan Gönül, Tisserand, Szalai, Novak (min. 67 Cisse), Ozan Tufan (min. 46 Valencia), Sosa, Osayi-Samuel (min. 79 Ferdi Kadıoğlu), Mesut Özil (min. 67 İrfan Can Kahveci), Pelkas, Samatta (min. 79 Thiam)

Antalyaspor: Boffin, Bünyamin Balcı, Veysel Sarı, Naldo (min. 77 Orgill), Kudriashov, Nuri Şahin, Hakan Özmert, Amilton (min. 83 Podolski), Fredy (min. 68 Doğukan Sinik), Eren Albayrak, Gökdeniz Bayrakdar

Goals: min. 12 Fredy (Antalyaspor), min. 83 Valencia (Fenerbahçe)

Red Cards: Boffin (After final whistle) (Antalyaspor)

Yellow Cards: min. 7 Szalai, min. 88 Cisse, min. 89 Ferdi Kadıoğlu, min. 90+3 Pelkas, min. 98 Sosa (Fenerbahçe), min. 21 Fredy, min. 33 Amilton, min. 38 Veysel Sarı, min. 61 Naldo, min. 88 Orgill (Antalyaspor)