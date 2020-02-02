Mesut Ozil Will Make 250th Arsenal Appearance – Confirmed Lineups Against Burnley

Arsenal take on Burnley at Turf Moor stadium on Sunday in the Premier League.

Mesut Ozil will return to the team after being rested in the FA Cup.

The playmaker of Turkish origin will make his 250th appearance for the north London based outfit.

The official Arsenal Twitter account shared the following clip to celebrate the occasion.

No more words needed. These guys said it all. 〽️ #250ZIL pic.twitter.com/BXy2ybTUrc — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 2, 2020

Ozil has scored 43 goals and provided 76 assists in 249 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions since joining from Real Madrid in 2013.

The 31-year-old has won three FA Cup trophies during his time at Arsenal.

Ozil has only made 18 appearances for the London based side this season.

Former manager Unai Emery did not play him regularly but Ozil has returned to becoming a first-choice player under Mikel Arteta.

In addition to Ozil, Aubameyang returned to the team, Martinelli keeps his place in the side while Matteo Guendouzi also got the nod.

The Gunners will be without Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Kieran Tierney, Reiss Nelson, Sead Kolasinac due to injury.

Arsenal have won their last 11 games against Burnley in all competitions.

Arsenal confirmed lineup:

📋 This afternoon's team news… 🇬🇦 Auba returns

🇧🇷 Gabi keeps his place

🇫🇷 Matteo starts #️⃣ #BURARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 2, 2020

Burnley Confirmed Lineups: