Newcastle United the latest side to be linked with £30m Striker

Newcastle United are the latest – in a long list of sides – who have been linked with a move for Fenerbahce star striker Vedat Muriqi.

The Turkish press seem to be in overdrive, linking almost every Premier League club with the Kosovo international.

According to the Turkish outlet Net Haber, Newcastle United are interested in bringing Muriqi in the summer as they look to revamp their attacking lineup.

Joelinton has netted just twice since his move to the club while Andy Carroll, Dwight Gayle and Yoshinori Muto have all struggled to establish themselves in the squad.

Manchester United, Burnley, Southampton and Tottenham have all been linked with a move for Muriqi in recent weeks.

The 25-year-old has been in impressive form for Fenerbahce with four assists and 13 goals in 20 Turkish Super big appearances so far this season.

Newcastle United are back in action on Sunday when they travel down south to take on Arsenal.