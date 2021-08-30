Norwich City have ‘agreed a deal’ for Schalke 04 defender

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - OCTOBER 24: Ozan Kabak of Galatasaray in action against Yeven Konoplyanka of Schalke during the Group D match of the UEFA Champions League between Galatasaray and FC Schalke 04 at Turk Telekom Arena on October 24, 2018 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Alexander Scheuber/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Norwich City have agreed a deal to loan Schalke 04 defender Ozan Kabak with an option to buy according to John Percy from the Telegraph.

Percy tweeted that the Turkey international is set for a medical later today before putting pen to paper on his new deal.

The latest development follows football journalist Fabrizio Romano reporting that Norwich had made an official offer for Kabak.

Talks were held between the Premier League outfit and Schalke over a move before the transfer window ends.

Schalke wanted to sell Kabak after being relegated from the Bundesliga but with just a day remaining before the transfer window shuts on 31 August they need to make a deal fast to move him on.

Kabak has experience playing in the Premier League having joined Liverpool on loan for the second half of last season.

The 21-year-old played regular first team football for the Reds but was not kept on a permanent transfer.

Liverpool had several key defenders returning from recovery making Kabak surplus to requirements.

Kabak has been linked with several clubs including Sevilla, Newcastle United and Torino but it looks like he will end up joining Norwich.