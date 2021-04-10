Ozan Kabak starts for Liverpool against Aston Villa – Confirmed Lineups

Liverpool take on Aston Villa at Anfield Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League.

The Reds will be hoping to return to winning ways after suffering a 3-1 away defeat against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final first-leg on Tuesday.

Ozan Kabak and Nathaniel Phillips both keep their place in the side and will start as the Reds centre-back pair.

Kabak has started the last two Premier League games for the Reds, both have ended in victories and clean sheets.

In total, the Turkey international has made nine appearances in all competitions for Liverpool, helping his side keep five clean sheets.

Jurgen Klopp has made two changes to the side that lost to Real.

Roberto Firmino and James Milner replace Naby Keita and Sadio Mane in the starting line-up.

Curtis Jones meanwhile is out with a muscle injury.

Liverpool head into the game in 7th place but a victory could move them level with 4th places West Ham on 52 points.

The Aston Villa starting lineup is as follows.