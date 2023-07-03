Patrick Kluivert named manager of Adana Demirspor

Patrick Kluivert has been appointed manager of Super Lig outfit Adana Demirspor on a two-year contract, the Super Lig club revealed.

Kulübümüz, Teknik Direktörlük görevi için Patrick Kluivert ile 2 yıllık resmi sözleşme imzalamıştır. Hoş geldin @PatrickKluivert pic.twitter.com/7YOdmrq9L1 — Adana Demirspor (@AdsKulubu) June 30, 2023

The Dutch legend will take over from Italian manager Vicenzo Montella who had a brilliant season in charge of Adana.

The former Netherlands striker, 46, has experience managing Curacao and was part of the Netherlands coaching staff under Louis van Gaal between 2012-2014.

Kluivert was a highly decorated footballer, who enjoyed great success during his career, lifting the Champions League with Ajax Amsterdam in 1995 and LaLiga with Barcelona in 1999.

He retired from playing football in 2008.

More recently, Kluivert was the director of football at PSG and head of academy at Barcelona.

Adana had an impressive season last term punching above their weight and were the surprise team finishing the league in fourth place, booking a place in European competition in the process.

Kluivert will be coaching his new team in the qualifying rounds for the Europa Conference League.