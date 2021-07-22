PSV 5-1 Galatasaray: Lions suffer humiliating defeat in Champions League qualifying clash

PSV thrashed Galatasaray 5-1 at the Philips Stadion in the UEFA Champions League Qualifying Second Round clash first-leg tie on Wednesday.

The humiliating defeat saw PSV take a second-minute lead with Eran Zahavi slotting the ball into the back of the net following a goalkeeping howler from Fernando Muslera.

Zahavi went onto score a hat-trick, while Mario Gotze bagged a brace.

The Lions briefly looked like they had got back into the game when Emre Kilinc pulled a goal back in the opening 45 minutes to make the score 2-1 at half-time.

However, PSV dominated throughout and created the majority of the chances against a Galatasaray side that looked rusty and out of sorts.

The winners of the tie will face either Celtic of Midtjylland who drew 1-1 on Tuesday in their first-leg in the third qualifying round.

The losers meanwhile, will take on St Johnstone in the third qualifying round of the Europa League.