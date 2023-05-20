Rangers defender makes decision over future amid transfer reports

Rangers full-back Ridvan Yilmaz has reiterated his desire to stay at the club next season, amid transfer interest from his former club Besiktas according to the Sabah newspaper.

The 21-year-old Turkish international joined Rangers from Besiktas in the summer of 2022 for a fee of £4 million but he has been closely linked with a return after struggling to make an impact due to injuries.

Besiktas planned to loan Yilmaz and get get him back to match fitness as well as giving him valuable playing time experience.

Yilmaz has however, managed to break back into the team after recovering from injury.

The report claims that Yilmaz made his mind up after playing the 90 minutes in the last two games against Celtic and Aberdeen.

Both matches ended in victory with Rangers keeping a clean sheet.

The Turkiye international is reportedly happy at Rangers and is focused on next season with the Scottish giants.

Yilmaz has no plans to leave Rangers this summer and is under contract until 2027.

The latest development puts to rest months of speculation regarding the future of the Turkiye international.