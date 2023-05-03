Representative responds to Burnley transfer rumours, Norwich City midfielder happy in Turkey

Burnley have been linked with a transfer move for Norwich City attacking midfielder Milot Rashica after being promoted to the Premier League.

The Kosovan international has been in impressive form for Galatasaray since joining the club on loan in January, scoring six goals and providing five assists in 13 appearances.

His performances have attracted the attention of a number of clubs, including Burnley, who are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

However, Rashica is said to be happy at Galatasaray and is keen to remain with the club.

The 25-year-old told his representative Aykut Erçetin that he is only focused on winning the league title with Galatasaray right now.

Erçetin told Turkish radio station Radyospor on Monday rumoured interest from Burnley does not reflect the situation.

“The rumours may sound realistic but is distant from the real situation,” he said.

“Milot Rashica is very happy to be in Galatasaray and in Turkey. Milot Rashica’s heart is in favour of staying in Galatasaray.

“Milot Rashica has become the indispensable name of the first 11. Okan (Buruk) is very pleased with Milot Rashica’s contribution to both attack and defence.

“Milot Rashica is completely focused on the championship. His goal is to become a champion in Galatasaray.

“Everybody remembers Norwich City, but the performances at Werder Bremen were very good.”

Galatasaray want to keep Rashica on beyond the end of the season via either a loan or permanent move.

Rashica has six goals and five assists in 26 appearances in all competitions this season for the Lions.

The Yellow-Reds are currently first in the Super Lig just three points ahead of Fenerbahce with three games remaining.