Roma interested in Leicester City star

Roma have been linked with Leicester City star Caglar Soyuncu acording to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Per the source, Jose Mourinho’s side want a new defender next season and Soyuncu fits what Roma are looking for.

The Turkey international is set to become a free agent at the end of the season and has yet to reveal whether he would be open to extending his deal at the Premier League side.

Soyuncu joined Leicester City from Freiburg in 2018 and went onto establish himself as a star name but he has struggle for playing time this season.

The 26-year-old has played just 72 minutes of Premier League football so far this term after falling out of favour with manager Brendan Rodgers.

In total Soyunch has made 125 appearances in all competitions for Leicester, scoring three times and providing two times.

The Foxes now face the prospect of losing Soyuncu as a free agent despite being valued at €22m according to Transfermarkt.

Roma are not in a strong financial position so a free transfer is attractive and Soyuncu earns under €2m per-season which would be affordable for the Serie A outfit.