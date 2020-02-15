‘Saved The Game’ – Leicester City fans react to Caglar Soyuncu display against Wolves

Leicester City held Wolves to a goalless draw in the Premier League at the Molineux Stadium on Friday.

Turkey international star Caglar Soyuncu started for Leicester in defence.

The 23-year-old put on an impressive display and ended up being awarded with the Man of the Match award.

A point gained on the road for 10-man City 🛣 Who stood out for you in #WolLei? — Leicester City (@LCFC) February 14, 2020

Soyuncu made three tackles, won two aerial balls and passed flawlessly with 97 percent accuracy.

The powerful defender made a few vital blocks to prevent Wolves from finding the back of the net towards the end of the game.

We took a look at how Leicester City fans reacted to Soyuncu’s display on social media.

READ: How To Pronounce Leicester City Signing Caglar Soyuncu – The Toughest Name In The Premier League

Generally Foxes fans were pretty pleased with the performance he put on over the course of the 90 minutes.

Just check out some of these comments.

High praise!

Jonny Evans and Soyuncu absolutely outstanding. — Harry (@Harrylcfc123) February 14, 2020

When traore speeds through chillwell and sees soyuncu in front of him pic.twitter.com/8kkje1DFpu — MAXIMINUS THRAX (@Maxim_Thrax) February 14, 2020

That was a tough watch. #Wolves robbed of a goal by the VAR forensics department.#LCFC have gone off the boil. Evans, Soyuncu, Ricardo 👏. Ndidi is missed. Tielemans anonymous. Choudhury is simply too rash, knowing he was on a yell. But, it’s a valuable point away at a rival. — Arlo White (@arlowhite) February 14, 2020

Perfectly fine with a draw @ Molineux, Wolves are a good side and will end up higher on the table, Soyuncu saved the game a couple times there at the end love this lad. — Rick Dominy (@94HoustonRocket) February 14, 2020

So true! there is huge interest in Soyuncu back in Turkey. Leicester has become one of the most popular clubs in the country on the back of his success.

*LCFC tweet about Soyuncu* Turkey fans: pic.twitter.com/0iTLqcnSVx — Lennon Veasey 🥳 (@Foxyproxy1313) February 5, 2020

Interesting.