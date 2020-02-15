‘Saved The Game’ – Leicester City fans react to Caglar Soyuncu display against Wolves

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Nampalys Mendy of Leicester City goes down injured next to Caglar Soyuncu during the Premier League match between Leicester City and West Ham United at The King Power Stadium on January 22, 2020 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leicester City held Wolves to a goalless draw in the Premier League at the Molineux Stadium on Friday.

Turkey international star Caglar Soyuncu started for Leicester in defence.

The 23-year-old put on an impressive display and ended up being awarded with the Man of the Match award.

Soyuncu made three tackles, won two aerial balls and passed flawlessly with 97 percent accuracy.

The powerful defender made a few vital blocks to prevent Wolves from finding the back of the net towards the end of the game.

We took a look at how Leicester City fans reacted to Soyuncu’s display on social media.

Generally Foxes fans were pretty pleased with the performance he put on over the course of the 90 minutes.

