Sead Kolasinac names Arsenal star who is a ‘Player’s Player’

Arsenal full-back Sead Kolasinac has revealed who in the squad is the ‘player’s player’, the ‘funniest player’ and a whole lot more.

Kolasinac took part in Sky Sports’ ‘Teammates 2.0’ show giving viewers an insight into some secrets behind the scenes at Arsenal and his opinion on teammates.

The Bosnia international named Mesut Ozil as his ‘player’s player’ and Matteo Guendouzi as the funniest player in the side.

Considering Ozil played at the highest level at Real Madrid, won the 2014 World Cup and three FA Cup trophies at Arsenal it is perhaps no surprise Kolasinac feels that way.

The playmaker of Turkish origin is currently – arguably – the most successful Arsenal player in the squad in terms of personal success.

“I think we have a lot of good players in our squad but if I have to pick one I would pick Mesut because he has a lot of quality he was playing in Madrid with big players,” Kolasinac said.

Kolasinac famously defended Ozil from armed thieves who tried to rob the Arsenal duo last summer.

The thugs had their attempt to rob the Arsenal duo thwarted by the Bosnia international who confronted them and managed to briefly chase them away.