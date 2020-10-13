Serbia removed 7 players from squad ahead of Turkey UEFA Nations League clash

Serbia have removed seven players from the their squad ahead of the UEFA Nations League Group B3 clash at the Turk Telekom Arena, Istanbul, Turkey on Sunday.

The following players; Dusan Tadic, Luka Milivojevic, Emil Rockov, Marko Grujic, Strahinja Pavlovic, Aleksandar Katai and Sasa Zdjelar have been omitted from the squad ahead of the Turkey game due to arrangements with their respective clubs.

Turkey head into the final group game on two points after three games.

Serbia meanwhile are last in the group with just one point after losing their previous game to Hungary.

Turkey nor Serbia will be able to finish the group above third place as Hungary are on six points and Russia on seven points.

The fourth-placed team in the group will be relegated to League 3 so there is still everything to play for in the final game.

Turkey head into the final group with a full-strength side other than Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu who is an injury doubt. Additionally, Irfan Can Kahveci is unlikely to be included in the matchday squad after recently contracting Covid-19.