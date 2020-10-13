Russia 1-1 Turkey: Cengiz Under shines in draw

Turkey were held to a 1-1 draw against Russia in the UEFA Nations League Group B3 clash on Sunday.

Senol Gunes continues to rotate his side, experimenting with lineups and formations ahead of Euro 2021.

After an impressive display in the 3-3 draw against Germany, Efecan Karaca kept his place in the team against Russia.

Karaca was one of just four players in the side over the age of 31.

What really stands out about this Turkish side is how young they are. The average age of the team at full time versus Russia was just 23.

The opposition meanwhile have an average age of 27.

And the average side of the Turkish side is likely to get even younger considering the number of talents breaking through, especially in defence.

The defence was comprised of Zeki Çelik (23), Merih Demiral (22), Ozan Kabak (20), Umut Meraş (25). Leicester City star Caglar Soyuncu who missed the game due to injury is aged just 23.

Turkey struggled in the first-half against Russia who deservedly took the lead.

The attack lacked synergy and looked devoid of ideas. There was something missing and that something was Cengiz Under.

The Leicester City winger transformed the attack in the second half injecting pace and a creative spark into the side.

Under’s movement gave Hakan Calhanoglu more time on the ball and allowed Kenan Karaman to get into better positions.

Turkey suddenly looked a lot more dangerous and had Russia under the cosh for most of the second half.

Karaman equalised in the second half and Under came agonizingly close to taking the lead twice being prevented by the Russian keeper and the crossbar.

Turkey head into the final group game against Serbia in third place. The game will be played on 14 October at the Turk Telekom Stadium at 21:45.