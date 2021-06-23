Sergen Yalcin stays at Besiktas for another season after extending contract

Sergen Yalcin will stay at Besiktas for another season after extending his contract.

Yalcin guided Turkey to the Super Lig and Turkish Cup double last term in his first season in charge as manager.

The former Besiktas manager exceeded expectations managing to win the double on a shoestring budget.

His contract was set to expire on June 30 and there had been rumours that he could take charge of the Turkey national team or even Besiktas rivals Fenerbahce.

Turkey had an awful Euro 2020 and were dumped out at the group stage after losing all three games.

As a result there have been rumours that the national team will part ways with Senol Gunes and Yalcin was being tipped as a potential replacement.

Besiktas booked a place in the Champions League next season after winning the league title.

Yalcin is a cult figure at the Black Eagles going back to his time as a player at the club.

Over 100 fans turned up outside Yalcin’s house prior to him signing a new deal urging him to stay on as manager for the 2021-22 campaign.