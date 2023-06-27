Southampton will travel to Turkey for Goztepe clash

Southampton Football Club will travel to Turkey for a pre-season friendly against Göztepe S.K. on Saturday, July 15th.

The match will be played at the Gürsel Aksel Stadium in Izmir, Turkey, and will kick off at 6pm BST.

READ: New to the Süper Lig? Here’s what you need to know

Southampton and Göztepe are both owned by Sport Republic, and this will be the first time the two clubs have met.

Göztepe finished seventh in the TFF First League last season, narrowly missing out on promotion to the Süper Lig via the play-offs.

The club was founded in 1925 and has won the Turkish championship once, in 1950. They also reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup in 1969.

Southampton will be looking to use the match as a warm-up for the 2023-24 season. The Saints finished 15th in the Premier League last season, and will be hoping to improve on that position next term.

Full ticket information for the match will be released next week.